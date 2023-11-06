iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWF stock opened at $275.08 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.