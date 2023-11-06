iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.50. 15,779,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,829,041. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

