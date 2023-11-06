iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $248.48. 50,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,139. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.51 and its 200 day moving average is $248.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $215.94 and a 1-year high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

