iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $91.06 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $80.51 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.