iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.