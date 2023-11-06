iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 925,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,937. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.