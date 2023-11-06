iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 925,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,937. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- There’s nothing Artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Spirit Realty deal rattles REITs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.