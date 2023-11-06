iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,870. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

