iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

