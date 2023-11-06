Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $144.85 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $192.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.