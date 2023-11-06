Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lifted to “Outperform” at CLSA

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

