Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY23 guidance at $18.15.19.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $132.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

