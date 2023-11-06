Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of United Parcel Service worth $266,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.79. 230,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,309. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

