Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $295.28 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 2.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Amphenol worth $295,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 121.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 172.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 129,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $90.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

