Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Maximus worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $545,493,000 after acquiring an additional 194,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 72.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Maximus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MMS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,917. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.81 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Maximus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

