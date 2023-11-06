Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $6.36 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $112.03 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

