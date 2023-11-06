Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,853,938 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,080,953 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $157,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

