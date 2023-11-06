Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in 3M by 2.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,947,000 after purchasing an additional 236,753 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 217,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,712. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

