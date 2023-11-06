Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 344.4% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.75. 175,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,934. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,400 shares of company stock worth $46,601,744. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

