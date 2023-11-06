Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,570,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Equifax makes up about 2.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $369,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after buying an additional 331,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Equifax Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFX opened at $180.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

