Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,390 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.64. 31,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,384. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

