Jensen Investment Management Inc. Takes $206 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 424,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,999,000. KLA accounts for 1.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $502.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $328.43 and a 12 month high of $520.19.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

