Jensen Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.