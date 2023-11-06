JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,242,923,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $76.04 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

