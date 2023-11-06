JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,098 Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

