JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 124.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 833.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $123.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.