JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

