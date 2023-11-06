JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 977 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Grid by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $74.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

