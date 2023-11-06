JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $28.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

