JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,811,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

