JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $451,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.06 during trading hours on Monday. 1,758,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,685. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

