Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires 12,401 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $154,878,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.84. 912,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.