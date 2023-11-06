Kaizen Financial Strategies Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 4.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $47.91. 263,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

