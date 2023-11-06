Kaizen Financial Strategies Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. 485,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,498. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

