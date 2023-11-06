Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a P/E ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNDI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNDI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 295,896 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 193,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 172,205 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.