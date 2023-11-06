KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $40.59

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.59, but opened at $42.44. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 27,129 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 523,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 109,468 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
