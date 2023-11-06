KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494,031 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of KE worth $49,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in KE by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KE by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC upped their target price on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

NYSE BEKE opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

