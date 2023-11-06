Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.94. 1,199,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,854. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

