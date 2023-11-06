Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,081 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240,423 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.29. 1,489,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,733. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.66.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
