Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 807,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,279. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.