Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,256 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $157.83. 778,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,218. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.90. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

