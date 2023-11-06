Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $429.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,852. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $308.59 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

