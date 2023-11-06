Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,537 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.