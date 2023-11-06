Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $1,116,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,589,243. The firm has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

