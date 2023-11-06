Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. 2,443,882 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

