Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 0.5% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.71. 64,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,658. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.36.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

