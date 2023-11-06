Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 6.5% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,304,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,715,352. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.52 and a 200-day moving average of $359.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

