Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 57,860 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 83,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS DIVB traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. 32,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

