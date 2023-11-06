Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,090. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.66. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

