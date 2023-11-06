Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.74. 275,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,039. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

