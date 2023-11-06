Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.75. The company had a trading volume of 242,306 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.